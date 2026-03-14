Sunny, mild Saturday grace Philadelphia area before storms move in. Here's the weather forecast.

The weekend will be quiet and seasonable with partly cloudy and mild with spotty showers overnight into Saturday, with a low of 45 degrees.

Sunshine returns Saturday and lasts through the day. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with rain developing at night. Highs will reach the mid 50s both days. Sunday night a warm front will lift through the area bringing few showers into early Monday.

Strong to severe storms are possible Monday evening and overnight.

CBS News Philadelphia

St. Patrick's Day parade weather

9:00 a.m.: Sunday skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40's

Noon: We're pushing 50 by the start of the parade.

3:00 p.m.: As the parade finishes, around temperatures will reach 56.

Tuesday isn't the luckiest weather wise either as wind picks up and temps drop for St. Patrick's Day.

NEXT big weather changes

Monday and Tuesday we rinse and repeat our one-two punch of severe storms and winter blast prompting our weather team to issue a NEXT Weather Alert for both days.

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday a brisk south wind pushes temperatures to the upper 60's and low 70's. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers early in the morning. Monday afternoon an extremely strong cold front approaches triggering pockets of heavy rain and strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening.

CBS News Philadelphia

Damaging winds, large hail, localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes are all possible at this point.

Behind the front another blast of cold spreads across the region with a wintry mix late Monday night.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the 30's with gusty winds creating a wind chill in the 20's.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: Sunny, breezy. High 55, low 45.

Sunday: Cloudy, night rain. High 56, low 36.

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for Storms. High 68, low 48.

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for cold. High 38, low 31.

Wednesday: Sunny, chilly. High 41, low 22.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 52, low 28.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 53, low 35.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast