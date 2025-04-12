Sunshine returns with some cloudy weather Sunday morning in the Philadelphia area. Here's the forecast.

With highs in the 30s and 40s, Saturday felt more like January and less like April. Fortunately, we'll finally start to warm up come Sunday, with some sunshine returning as well for the second half of the weekend.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Sunday is also much less breezy across the entire area. Expect clouds to start the day and sunshine in the afternoon.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Best of all, temperatures rebound to the low 60s for much of the area, save for the Poconos and higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley.

CBS News Philadelphia.

It's even warmer by Monday, mid-60s to near 70 with a mix of sun and clouds.

Another disturbance passes the area Monday night and early on Tuesday with a chance of showers. It also knocks the temperatures back a few degrees into the low and mid-60s. We end the week with a chance of rain, too.

The good news about the recent rains is that we are making a significant dent in the drought situation that we have been facing, especially across central and southern New Jersey.

Weekend weather ahead

Cloudy and damp overnight, with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Palm Sunday morning clouds with late day sun and more seasonable highs in the low 60s.

Easter week begins warmer with a slight chance of scattered showers mid-week and again late-week. Easter Sunday currently looks mild, dry, and rain-free with highs in the 60s.

Stay with the NEXT Weather Team for regular updates to the holiday week forecast.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia.

Sunday: PM: Sunshine returns. High of 62, low of 41.

Monday: Clouds, some sun. High of 68, low of 43.

Tuesday: Early showers. High of 65, low of 53.

Wednesday: Sunshine returns. High of 56, low of 44.

Thursday: Sunny skies. High of 62, low of 38.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High of 69, low of 40.

Saturday: Warm, showers. High of 76, low of 58.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.