Game room aims to encourage student attendance at South Philadelphia High School

Philadelphia bus drivers head out for 1st pickups of the school year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The student government president at South Philadelphia High School is looking forward to bringing fresh ideas into the new school year.

Summer Reid's first name fits her sunny disposition, and she proudly represents South Philadelphia High School.

"Public schools get a very bad rap," the 17-year-old said. "A lot of people can't afford to get better schooling."

Summer is the senior class president and has been president for three years.

When some of the students aren't dancing on social media, they're cooking up a few scrumptious dishes.

Before the start of school, Summer walked the hallways of the high school with CBS News Philadelphia. The same hallways where she has met and bonded with a lot of close friends.

However, she said it's time to go.

"I'm moving on," she said. "I've been ready to move on for so long. I can't be stuck in one spot."

Before leaving office, Summer wants to be remembered for one thing.

"I'm here to help other kids," Summer said. "What I've noticed myself is that for the first two or three months, kids are consistently coming. But once December, November hits, that's when the attendance rate basically drops."

Every day for several weeks leading up to the first day of school, Summer and her classmates diligently transformed a space in the high school into a game room.

"In every space in this school, Summer is a leader," said community school coordinator Michelle Cruz, who oversaw the project. "She has been working really hard with our senior class sponsors to transform what senior year looks like for all of the students."

Summer said students will have access to the game room if they have 95% attendance or more within classes and physical school.

Although Summer is excited for her senior year, she said her legacy as student body president is simple: It's to inspire others.

"Even if they don't remember what I did, I just want everybody to remember me as a nice person," Summer said.