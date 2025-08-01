"Summer Night Lights" program at North Philadelphia rec centers looks to create safe spaces, programs for kids

From the steps of the Winchester Recreation Center near 15th and York streets in North Philadelphia, police and city leaders announced a new pilot program looking to cut down on violence in the neighborhood.

"Monday will be a great day for Philadelphia. More importantly, Monday will be a great day and going forward for North Philadelphia," said Philadelphia police Captain Michael Goodson, who leads the 22nd District.

"Summer Night Lights" will launch on Monday, bringing together police, city agencies, community leaders and more to create safe spaces at Winchester and nearby Penrose rec centers. The project was made possible in part by $130,000 in support from Neubauer Family Foundation and the Stoneleigh Foundation.

Officials say the program is open to kids 17 and younger, and will run weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m. from Monday through Sept. 5. There will be a basketball clinic put on by Temple University, health and mental wellness services, free food for kids each night, and more.

"It's an opportunity to take a breath and feel safe," said Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

Both playgrounds were chosen for the program, officials say, because they sit in the 22nd police district — an area that sees some of the highest levels of violent crime in the city.

"Historically, this grid, 221A, has led the nation in violence. And we looked at 2024, still fell within our top 10," said David Irizarry, a Senior Stoneleigh Fellow who worked on the project with PPD.

"We're in one of the toughest pockets in the city of Philadelphia," said Bethel. "Many of these young people sitting here before you have probably seen some things that are unimaginable."

Violent crime has fallen across the city of Philadelphia, down 9% overall year-to-date. Police report 134 homicides in the city as of Thursday, a 14.6% drop from this time in 2024.

Officials say they're also seeing reductions in violent crime in the 22nd district. But the area remains a challenge and a point of focus for the department. Bethel says 10 areas account for around 80% of violent crime citywide – this area included. It's why he says they will also have officers who patrol the neighborhood take part in the Summer Night Lights as well, to build relationships.

"I want those cops out there to get to know these kids. You're not going to get that running in a 4,000-pound car going up and down the streets. You got to get in there and see their world," said Bethel. "We have to build that trust. We have to get engaged. But they have to see something. You can talk all day, but they got to see it. And if they see it, they'll buy into it."

Friday's announcement came just two days after 5 people, including 4 juveniles, were injured in a shooting outside the Christy Rec Center in West Philadelphia. Bethel says he's hopeful that, if this pilot program does well, it can be expanded to other areas of the city.

But for now, their focus is on bringing safe spaces here and getting this community to buy in.

"We do believe that this is the future for us. We do believe that we can work together with all of our partners and get the community engaged," said Bethel.

"It is about pulling the community in. It is about saying we need your support, we need you on the ground, we need you in our centers," said Parks and Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson.