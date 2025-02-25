Looking for a seasonal job while trying to stay cool this summer? Philadelphia Parks & Rec has an opening

Montgomery County pool surging with summer visitors thanks to heat wave

Summer may feel like it's still ages away, but it's never too early to start planning for that seasonal job. Philadelphia's Department of Parks & Recreation has the perfect role for teenagers looking to stay cool while earning healthy hourly pay, plus the chance for a 4-figure end-of-season bonus!

Starting pay for Philadelphia lifeguards begins at $16, with the potential of earning up to $18.

Last week, the city announced they will bring back an end-of-season $1,000 bonus for lifeguards who submit their job application by April 15, 2025, and work 200 hours through the season.

For those who can't get their job application in by the April deadline, the city said applicants who submit by May 15, 2025, and work 200 hours through the summer are still eligible for a $500 end-of-season bonus.

According to the Parks & Rec website, applicants do not need a Philadelphia address to be a city lifeguard. The department will provide free training and skill-building for anyone interested in the summer job. Applicants must complete a lifeguard swim screening to work at a city pool, which includes treading water, diving, and swimming at selected distances.

Additionally, the Red Cross lifeguard certification course is free for applicants ages 16-24 who are committed to working at a Philadelphia pool, $110 for those ages 25 and older working at a city pool, and $175 for full certification for all other candidates. The certification is required for most lifeguarding jobs and is valid for two years before needing to be recertified.

Secure your time slot for a lifeguard swim skills training online now.