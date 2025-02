Philadelphia Parks & Rec looking for seasonal lifeguards for the summer We're still in the middle of winter but Philadelphia is already looking for lifeguards this summer. There's a big incentive to sign up. The city's parks and recreation department is offering up to a $1,000 bonus for lifeguards. You just have to apply by April 15 and work 200 hours during the summer season. Pay for lifeguards starts at $16 per hour.