Why sunscreens from outside the United States are stronger

Could European sunscreens work better than what's sold in the U.S.?

Could European sunscreens work better than what's sold in the U.S.?

Could European sunscreens work better than what's sold in the U.S.?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, but that doesn't mean to put the sunscreen away. something that, no matter your skin tone, we all need.

Doctors say it's important to use it year-round. Now there's research that shows sunscreen effectiveness might depend on where you live.

This study says sunscreens in other countries can be more effective than what's available in the U.S. It's all about regulations that control what kinds of chemicals can be in sunscreen and at what level.

Before she heads out to walk her dog, Caroline says she always puts on sunscreen.

"I have skin cancer run in my family so it's a high priority for me," Caroline said.

Sunscreen protects against skin cancer as well as skin aging. However, a 2017 study found about half of the products in the U.S. offered less protection from harmful UV rays than versions from Europe.

Doctors say that's because fewer active ingredients are approved in the U.S.

"There are more widely available chemical filters that actually have a broader range of protection, both against the UVA and the UVB rays," Dr. Anthony Rossi said.

It's been more than two decades since a new chemical UV filter for sunscreen was approved in the U.S.

Sunscreen here is regulated as a drug, which means potential new ingredients undergo extensive safety and efficacy testing.

Sunscreen in other parts of the world is regulated as a cosmetic, a much simpler process.

"I would definitely like to see those ingredients that are available in the European Union and in Asia to be tested here and to be able to be used in our formulations here," Dr. Rossi said.

In New York, some lawmakers and advocates are calling for reform to make approving new sunscreen ingredients easier.

"I think that campaign is really bringing awareness photoprotection and protection against skin cancer, but also the need for a faster approval process," Dr. Rossi said.

In the meantime, doctors say broad spectrum sunscreens available in the United States still offer great protection, so the best way to stay safe in the sun is to keep re-applying.

Doctors say it's important to use sunscreen that contains at least an SPF of 30 and we have to use it year-round.