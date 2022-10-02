Watch CBS News
Local News

Students lead tours of Black Rock Middle School in Villanova

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Black Rock Middle School in Villanova unveiled on Saturday
Black Rock Middle School in Villanova unveiled on Saturday 00:41

VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) --Students in the Lower Merion School District showed off their new school. They led tours of Black Rock Middle School in Villanova Saturday.

CBS3 reported when the school was unveiled at the beginning of September.

It's named for the unique black rock formations in the area and features flexible learning spaces, a multi-floor library and a multimedia center.

It was designed to resemble the Google headquarters.

"This building is that space, is that hub, is that Mecca for our students to really strive to infinite possibilities of success," Lower Merion School District superintendent Dr. Khalid Mumin said.

Students got to choose the new school mascot, the royals, and the school colors black and gold with a purple accent.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 12:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.