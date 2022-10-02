Students lead tours of Black Rock Middle School in Villanova

VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) --Students in the Lower Merion School District showed off their new school. They led tours of Black Rock Middle School in Villanova Saturday.

CBS3 reported when the school was unveiled at the beginning of September.

It's named for the unique black rock formations in the area and features flexible learning spaces, a multi-floor library and a multimedia center.

It was designed to resemble the Google headquarters.

"This building is that space, is that hub, is that Mecca for our students to really strive to infinite possibilities of success," Lower Merion School District superintendent Dr. Khalid Mumin said.

Students got to choose the new school mascot, the royals, and the school colors black and gold with a purple accent.