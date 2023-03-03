Stuck Amazon truck blocks Washington Crossing Bridge for hours

Truck gets stuck trying to cross Washington Crossing bridge

UPPER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- George Washington could make it across the Delaware River at this point, but an Amazon tractor-trailer couldn't, a local police department says.

The truck got stuck on the Washington Crossing bridge between New Jersey and Pennsylvania just before 1 a.m. Friday, Upper Makefield police said.

There are numerous signs on the bridge warning that no trucks are allowed and there's a 10-foot height restriction.

"Apparently, not believing said warnings, the undeterred driver pressed on. And now, no one can cross the bridge," the department wrote on Facebook overnight.

About eight hours later, the bridge was reopened.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

In 1776 during the American Revolution, Washington and over 2,000 troops made the daring river crossing from Pennsylvania into New Jersey before marching a few miles to Trenton. There, they fought with Hessian mercenaries in the streets.