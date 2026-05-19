Pennsylvania SPCA investigating after video shows woman appearing to pour bleach on food for stray cats

The Pennsylvania SPCA is investigating a concerning video showing a woman pouring what appears to be bleach onto cat food left out for strays in Chester, Pennsylvania.

In the video, a cat is seen approaching bits of food left on the ground when a woman pours liquid from a bottle onto the food. The video was shared on several social media pages and sparked comments calling for the woman to face disciplinary action, including possible criminal charges.

"We have seen the post circulating on social media in reference to bleach being poured on the food source of community cats in Chester, Pennsylvania," the agency said in a post on X.

PSPCA said Monday morning that it had seen the video and its Animal Law Enforcement team was investigating. The investigation included a search warrant at a person's property, and a team is now processing evidence obtained in that search, PSPCA said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there's no word on whether anyone has been charged.

The PSPCA and the City of Chester said both received several inquiries about the video and are asking for callers to let the investigation play out.

"We kindly ask that you refrain from flooding our phone lines and inboxes with inquiries about this specific case. The investigation is already a priority - every message about this case makes it harder for us to properly respond to new reports about other animals who may be in urgent need of help right now," PSPCA's post said.

Chester Mayor Stefan Roots posted on Instagram that "we are actively gathering information and doing all we can to get to the bottom of the situation and ensure that those found responsible are held accountable."