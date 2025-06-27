2 arrested in connection to Philadelphia fire that killed pregnant woman, 2 children

Two people were arrested and charged in connection with a fire in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood that claimed the lives of a pregnant woman and two of her children on June 13.

Charles Sumpter, 67, and Fleitte Newell, 44, were taken into custody after police served a search warrant Wednesday at a home in the 2800 block of West Albert Street. Both have been charged with multiple counts of murder and related offenses connected to the deaths of Ashley Thompson, 32, Assad Thompson, 6, and Alaya Thompson-Newell, 4, according to Philadelphia police.

Just before 5 a.m. on June 13, officers arrived at a house fire in the 2500 block of North Corlies Street. Police said the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters found five people inside the home. Assad Thompson and Alaya Thompson-Newell were taken to the hospital, where they later died. A third child was also taken to the hospital and remains in stable condition, police said.

Two women were also found in the home. A 54-year-old woman was hospitalized in stable condition and Ashley Thompson, who was eight months pregnant, died at the scene.

There is no word on a possible motive at this time.