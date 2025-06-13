Watch CBS News
House fire in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion leaves 2 children, 1 adult in critical condition

Joe Brandt
One adult and three children were taken to hospitals after a fire broke out at a home in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Friday morning, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

A fire official said the adult woman jumped from the second floor with a child to escape. The woman, a 4-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy are in critical condition at area hospitals, according to authorities, and another child, whose age was not specified, is in stable condition.

The home is on Corlies Street, near the corner of 30th and Cumberland streets. Video from a resident showed flames shooting from a window on the second floor.

Philadelphia Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Carl Randolph said an alarm went off around 4:50 a.m. and firefighters responded to the scene to find heavy fire.

Rescues were made and firefighters called for backup as they worked to put out the flames. The fire was placed under control at 5:13 a.m. and there was no spread to other buildings or injuries to any first responders.

strawberry-mansion-fire.jpg
Submitted video/CBS News Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Fire Marshal's Office is on the scene investigating the cause of the fire. There were working smoke detectors on the scene, Randolph said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Kyle Burton contributed to this report.

