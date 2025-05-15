Athletes, coaches prepare for Stotesbury Cup Regatta in Philadelphia

The 98th Stotesbury Cup Regatta is back along the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia this weekend.

Thousands of athletes are in town ahead of the competition starting Friday morning.

Officials say more than 4,700 athletes are expected to compete over the next two days. Mother Nature, though, isn't exactly cooperating.

CBS News Philadelphia

River conditions canceled practice Thursday. Still, that didn't stop teams from 11 states and Canada from coming to set up and get in a workout.

"We'll deal with the conditions and try to row the best race. I think we've prepared a lot leading up to this. It takes all year. We don't have any doubts these guys are prepared to race," Eli Brown, Jesuit Dallas' head coach, said.

Officials are confident Friday's competition will go on as planned even with the forecast.