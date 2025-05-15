Watch CBS News
Athletes, coaches prepare for Stotesbury Cup Regatta in Philadelphia

By Nikki DeMentri, Tom Gardiner

Thousands of athletes prepare for Stotesbury Cup Regatta in Philadelphia
The 98th Stotesbury Cup Regatta is back along the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia this weekend.

Thousands of athletes are in town ahead of the competition starting Friday morning.

Officials say more than 4,700 athletes are expected to compete over the next two days. Mother Nature, though, isn't exactly cooperating.

Drone shots of boats lined up on the banks of the Schuylkill River ahead of the Regatta, it's cloudy but the Philadelphia skyline is visible in the distance
River conditions canceled practice Thursday. Still, that didn't stop teams from 11 states and Canada from coming to set up and get in a workout. 

"We'll deal with the conditions and try to row the best race. I think we've prepared a lot leading up to this. It takes all year. We don't have any doubts these guys are prepared to race," Eli Brown, Jesuit Dallas' head coach, said.

Officials are confident Friday's competition will go on as planned even with the forecast.

