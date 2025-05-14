Thursday in Philadelphia region starts rainy and gloomy, tracking more storms for Friday. Here's the forecast.

Wet weather continues in Philadelphia with more rain Wednesday, Thursday

After an incredibly wet day on Wednesday (some places getting 3-4 inches of rain), Thursday in the Philadelphia region will be a bit improved.

We'll still be tracking off-and-on showers throughout the day, which will lead to a gloomy start Thursday, but there will be a better chance of sunshine in the afternoon with just a stray shower or storm.

The Gulf Coast storm exits on Thursday, but just as quickly, another system arrives from the west. Warmth also surges into the area ahead of that system, and highs will climb back to the 80s to end the week.

But this could bring a few scattered storms to our region Friday afternoon along the warm front and again late Saturday with a cold front passage.

Saturday will be warm with highs in the mid-80s and some sun prior to the frontal passage, so we'll have to watch for potential strong or severe storms later in the afternoon or evening.

Sunday into next week looks more seasonable and sunny. Make those outdoor plans now for Sunday afternoon and soak in the sunshine, mild temps and dry air!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: A few storms. High of 77, low of 62.

Friday: Scattered storms. High of 83, low of 63.

Saturday: Warm, p.m. storm. High of 86, low of 66.

Sunday: Cooler, sunny. High of 74, low of 65.

Monday: Nice and sunny. High of 73, low of 56.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High of 73, low of 51.

Wednesday: Tracking rain. High of 70, low of 61.

