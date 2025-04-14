Chance of isolated storms Tuesday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Chance of isolated rainstorms in Philadelphia region on Tuesday

Temperatures on Tuesday morning will start in the mid-50s before returning to the mid-to-upper 60s in the afternoon in the Philadelphia region.

The winds will increase through Tuesday afternoon, with gusts expected up to around 30-35 mph. There could also be a few isolated showers that develop. Once the showers end, cooler air from the north will begin to knock temps down. It will be much cooler on Wednesday morning than on Tuesday morning.

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday through Friday looks dry, with Wednesday being the coolest day in the 50s, though still on the breezy side. Thursday, we return to the 60s, and by Friday, we warm once again to the 70s.

Rain arrives late Friday night and Saturday. It will be quite warm on Saturday with highs in the mid-70s and even low 80s! The storm exits Saturday night, and temperatures dip back to the 60s with sunshine for Easter Sunday.

Stay with the NEXT Weather Team for regular updates to the holiday week forecast.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Morning shower, windy. High of 67, low of 55.

Wednesday: Still breezy. High of 55, low of 45.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High of 64, low of 40.

Friday: Warm end to the week. High of 72, low of 41.

Saturday: Warm, showers. High of 81, low of 58.

Sunday: Much cooler. High of 66, low of 52.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High of 66, low of 47.

