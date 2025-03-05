Severe weather damages properties, disrupts road and air travel across Philadelphia region

Windy and rainy weather in Philadelphia leaves property damaged, disrupts road and air travel

The severe weather left a trail of damage and disruption across the Philadelphia region Wednesday evening.

Strong winds uprooted a massive evergreen tree in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, tossing it directly onto the back of a home on Pebble Lane. Fortunately, no one was injured, despite damage to the property.

Across the bridge in Darby, Pennsylvania, firefighters were called to a fire at a rowhome, where flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from the roof.

"First arriving units found fire from the middle of three homes. The fire did reach three alarms," John Ellis, from the Darby Fire Company, said.

It took about 90 minutes to get the fire under control. No one was hurt, although several people have been displaced. Right now, the fire marshal's office is investigating the blaze, including reports of a possible lightning strike as the cause.

"Dealing with the rain was definitely a big issue, and it definitely slowed our operations down a little bit trying to get a place to keep our firefighters safe," Ellis said.

A tree also fell near the intersection of 68th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard in Southwest Philadelphia, blocking traffic on a residential street.

Some of the heaviest rain fell right in the middle of the evening rush, dumping water on the roadways and leaving some drivers stranded.

Yeadon emergency officials were called for at least two water rescues along Union and Fairview avenues, where heavy rain submerged several vehicles.

Despite signs posted and police set up to block off the area, some cars could be seen driving through standing water trying to turn around — something officials warn is dangerous.

On the Schuylkill Expressway, floodwaters spilled onto the road, shutting down part of the eastbound lanes near the City Avenue exit and backing up rush-hour traffic.

Disruptions at PHL

Heavy rain Wednesday afternoon forced the FAA to issue an inbound groundstop at Philadelphia International Airport for about an hour, disrupting travel for thousands.

"This time of year, the weather is so unpredictable. It was 60 degrees... and then it goes back to feeling like January. You have to stay in touch with your airlines," Heather Redfern, a spokesperson for the airport, said.

Daniel Fountain, flying home to Columbus after a business trip, was supposed to take off at 4 p.m., but his flight was pushed to 8 p.m.

"I am exhausted," Fountain said. "I just want to go home, kick my feet up and do nothing."