Stockton University traffic stop study finds "great impact on police-community relations"

GALLOWAY, N.J. (CBS) — Stockton University announced the results of a nearly two-year research study exploring ways to improve police interaction with drivers during traffic stops. The study involved officers from the Atlantic City and Pleasantville police departments and took place between October 2022 and June 2024.

During the study, officers changed their traffic stop procedures, which Professor Nusret Sahin, who led the study, said typically teaches officers to keep traffic stops short.

"They were instructed to not get personal or have a conversation with the drivers," Sahin said.

Instead, officers took the time to explain to drivers why they were being pulled over.

Officers showed drivers maps indicating where they were being stopped and areas with high crash rates, and, critically, researchers automatically made the officer's body camera video available for drivers to watch online.

"This has a great impact on police-community relations," Sahin said. "We are hoping that this will enhance those interactions and have a positive impact."

Atlantic City Police Chief James Sarkos said he was pleased with the results, which Sahin said that drivers surveyed after their traffic stops viewed the experience positively.

His department plans to continue the new procedures.

"Procedural justice is here to stay. It's definitely here to stay at the Atlantic City Police Department," Sarkos said. "We're going to double down on our partnership with Stockton University."

Deon Davis was one of the people pulled over in the study. He felt the officer relied heavily on his script when the conversation could've been a little more natural, but he understands it's new and appreciates the intent behind it.

"There are people doing great work to make sure that everyday Americans are safe," Davis said. "In order for that work to be successful, we all have to be participants in it even if we didn't know that we were participants in it."