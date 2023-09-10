Sting, Shaggy made sure Philadelphia had 'One Fine Day'

Sting and Shaggy made it 'One Fine Day' in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sting and Shaggy hosted their own music festival right here in Philadelphia. Thousands of people braved the rain for the highly anticipated event.

The bass was pounding. The crowd was jamming.

Smiles all around Saturday night at the inaugural One Fine Day festival at the Mann Center.

"The atmosphere is great. Although it did rain earlier, that was kind of a debbie downer, but everyone is still out here, everyone is still having a good time," Lenjo Kilo said.

The festival featured more than half a dozen artists, including Trinidadian Soca group, Kes.

The headliners were Sting and Jamaican rapper Shaggy, who teamed up to create the festival and perform together.

"They're so different. Sting to me is like, something I grew up with all the time and Shaggy is like this new vibe that I like, I just absolutely think is so much fun," Rebecca Coren said.

Married couple Damon and Melissa Lariviere came all the way from Youngstown, Ohio for the event.

"For the last two years, we've wanted to see artists who might stop touring or not be around. So our goal has been going out, seeing all the older artists," Damon Lariviere said.

Live music was constantly happening. When one artist finished performing on the Pavilion Stage, the next artist performed at the Skyline Stage to keep the show moving.

"It's a very cool venue. I love how they have the two stages so you can go back and forth" Lariviere said.

Sting and Shaggy have been collaborating for years.

Recently, they told our Janelle Burrell this festival is an extension of their friendship.

"We really want to bring some sunshine and a light feeling you know. There's so much going on in the world that's the opposite," Sting said.

"We wanted to do this festival and we wanted to do this in Philly because we love Philly," Shaggy said.

Organizers say they hope the festival continues to grow in years to come.

CBS News Philadelphia is the proud media sponsor of the one fine day festival.



