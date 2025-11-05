Watch CBS News
Local News

2 women stabbed inside Philadelphia day care, police say

By
Tom Dougherty
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.
Read Full Bio
Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

Two women were stabbed inside a day care in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to police.

The double stabbing happened just after 10:30 a.m. at the Ya Ya's Place Family Daycare in the 5700 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police sources tell CBS News Philadelphia the two women work at the day care and the incident appears to be a domestic dispute.

One of the women was stabbed in the arm and the other in the stomach, police said.

Both women were taken to a nearby hospital and placed in stable condition.

Children were inside the building at the time of the incident, but did not witness the stabbings, police sources say.

Police sources said they're not currently looking for a suspect.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue