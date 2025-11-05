2 women stabbed inside Philadelphia day care, police say

Two women were stabbed inside a day care in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to police.

The double stabbing happened just after 10:30 a.m. at the Ya Ya's Place Family Daycare in the 5700 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police sources tell CBS News Philadelphia the two women work at the day care and the incident appears to be a domestic dispute.

One of the women was stabbed in the arm and the other in the stomach, police said.

Both women were taken to a nearby hospital and placed in stable condition.

Children were inside the building at the time of the incident, but did not witness the stabbings, police sources say.

Police sources said they're not currently looking for a suspect.