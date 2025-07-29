Watch CBS News
69-year-old man dead, another man injured in stabbing in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

One man died and another man was injured in a stabbing in Southwest Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to the 7100 block of Brant Place in the Eastwick neighborhood around 3:18 p.m. for a report of a stabbing, police said in a news release.

A 69-year-old man was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m. after being taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police.

Chopper 3 was over the Unico Village Apartments on the 7100 block of Brant Place.

Another man was taken to the same hospital and listed in critical condition. His injuries are unknown at this time.

There is no motive for the stabbing. The Homicide Unit is conducting the investigation.

