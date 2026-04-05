Son stabs father to death in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood after argument, police say

A man allegedly stabbed his 61-year-old father in the neck multiple times and killed him Saturday night in North Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood, police said.

The stabbing happened on the 600 block of West Wingohocking Street at around 11:30 p.m., according to Philadelphia police.

Police said officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon on Wingohocking Street and found the 61-year-old father lying on the porch with multiple stab wounds to his neck. He was taken to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:11 a.m.

The 61-year-old's son, a 28-year-old, was taken into custody without incident after the stabbing, police said. The stabbing stemmed from an argument between the father and son, according to police.

Philadelphia police are also investigating another fatal stabbing that happened on Easter Sunday.

Police said a woman was stabbed multiple times inside a rooming house on the 5500 block of West Girard Avenue in West Philly on Sunday. It happened around 1:35 p.m.

According to police, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. So far no arrests have been made and the stabbing is under investigation.