St. Patrick's Day celebrations bring Irish pride to Wilmington: "This is like my Christmas"

St. Patrick's Day festivities were in full swing Monday as people gathered at Catherine Rooney's Irish Pub and Restaurant to celebrate Irish heritage, history and community.

The event gave many an excuse to take the day off, including Brian Tobin, of Newark, Delaware.

"I haven't worked St. Paddy's Day since 1999," Tobin said. "I feel it should be a day of rest and celebration to celebrate our heritage. My family is Irish Catholic and so we celebrate the day, hang out with good friends, drink a pint, listen to some bands, have a great day."

For Tim O'Connor, it's also a personal tradition. He arrived at 9:30 a.m. to get the day started early.

"This is like my Christmas," O'Connor said.

The celebration also served as an early birthday party for Janice Fischbach, who turns 91 on Tuesday.

"We come every year!" Fischbach said.

It's not just a tradition for Fischbach but also the lucky leprechaun she wears around her neck.

"He comes and drinks with me every year," she said.

Joe McCoy, owner of Catherine Rooney's and neighboring Trolley Tap House, said planning for their March celebrations is a year-round process.

"We've been celebrating St. Paddy's Day for the past two weeks," McCoy said.

The venue opened at 9 a.m. Monday, and before doors close at 1 a.m., McCoy expects to welcome around 2,000 people.

Across the street, the festivities continued at Kelly's Logan House — a historic landmark that holds a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

"Kelly's Logan House opened in 1864, and it was a haven for Irish immigrants to come and look for work," Kelly's Logan House general manager Daniel Dougherty said.

Dougherty said the pub has been a St. Patrick's Day destination for 161 years.

"It's like a big reunion," he said.

For many, the day serves as a reminder of the resilience of the Irish people.

"No matter what the odds, the Irish people overcame," O'Connor said. "No matter what things they got thrown at them, they always rose above it."