Philadelphians celebrate city's rich Irish heritage during annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

Philadelphians celebrated the city's rich Irish heritage at the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday.

The parade aired on our streaming service and PHILLY57, and Irish culture was on full display.

The parade has been a tradition since 1771 – and this year featured a new route, starting at 16th Street and JFK Boulevard and ending at the Art Museum. The change didn't stop David Siegel from returning.

"It's been a tradition the past decade and a half to see our friends, be amongst friends, and make new ones," said Siegel, who lives in Fairmount.

The men who marched with the 82nd Airborne Division made their own connections.

"It's a lot of fun," an Airborne Division member said. "Paratroopers and Irish have a lot in common — it's called liquor."

For Lily Burns and Claire Murtaugh, the day was about stepping — quite literally — into a family tradition.

"My dad and my uncles Irish dance," Murtagh said. "Sometimes it's fun when we're hanging out together. I get to see them dance, then I hope to pass it on to my kids one day."

Many people CBS Philadelphia spoke with grew up in Philly and are celebrating their Irish heritage. But others were born in Ireland, including a family from Belfast.

"We emigrated here in 1973 — with three little kids," Patricia Leonard said.

"A lot of pride for the community," Andrea McGonigle, Patricia's daughter, said. "It's our culture and coming here and keeping it alive is very important to me."

Many agreed this celebration came at the perfect time.

"After a little bit of a cold winter, and a little hangover from the Eagles, we're ready to continue the good times," Siegel said. "Spring is just around the corner."

If you missed the parade, you can watch it Monday from 9 am to 12 p.m. on TV on CBS Philadelphia or on our streaming platforms from 12 to 4 p.m.