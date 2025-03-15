Final preparations ahead of 2025 Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day parade are underway

The final preparations are underway for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Philadelphia.

"It's not a month thing. It's an all year-round operation," said Bill Ivers, who is with the St. Patrick's Day Observance Association.

The bleachers are set, the tents are up and the barricades are in position at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Parade officials are also putting the final touches on the Irish flag set to be displayed on the museum steps.

"We're hoping this holds up for tomorrow's rain and wind, but I think we should be alright," said Ivers.

Sunday's parade will mark the 253rd year in the city. It's a continued tradition that pays homage to Irish heritage and culture. Ivers said the parade may be one of the biggest to date.

"We have as many groups as we ever had and more, and we expect a tremendous crowd because this year we are actually a day before St. Patrick's Day. People are in a very festive mood," said Ivers.

The parade will also feature a new route starting in the area of 16th Street and JFK Boulevard before ending at the Art Museum. Businesses along the new route say they are ready for an influx of customers.

"This is our big day of the year. Our big weekend of the year really," said Cristen Dedomenico with Tir Na Nog.

At the Center City bar, a group of festive customers are celebrating St. Patrick's Day early. Dedomenico said their expecting the crowds to be even bigger during the parade.

"We got a ton of Guinness. We got maybe triple, quadruple the amount of Guinness we normally get. If you saw the keg room down, there...overstocked," said Dedomenico.

And while preparations for parade day continues, the anticipation is also building for what's expected to be a big day in the city.