St. Francis of Assisi in Springfield, Pennsylvania working to find new classrooms for students after fire

Classes at St. Francis of Assisi School in Springfield, Delaware County, are canceled for the rest of the week after a fire destroyed the building Monday evening.

While the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigates what caused the fire, school officials are focused on determining the next steps for the 150 affected students.

The building that caught fire housed pre-K, first and third-grade students.

Principal Nicole Hamilton said two nearby Catholic schools, St. Kevin School and Cardinal O'Hara, both offered temporary classroom space for the students.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia said other options are also being explored, and the hope is to get students back in class next week.

A company offering modular classrooms also offered its services.

Parents, administrators and even students said they were heartbroken that the school had been destroyed.

"It was very sad," said Ben Travea, a third grader at St. Francis of Assisi. "The community was down in tears and all that stuff. And we just came here, and there was like fire, like in the first-grade room."

"Delaware County is a very tight-knit, close family," said Terry McCullough, a grandmother of one of the students, "especially within the Catholic schools. So I would imagine that it would be pretty quickly that they'll get some things going."

Officials said no one was injured in the fire.

The principal is asking for prayers.