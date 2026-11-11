How to watch the historic SS United States be sunk off Florida's coast

Seventy-four years after her maiden voyage, the stately SS United States is ready to sink near Destin-Fort Walton Beach on Florida's Gulf Coast.

A livestream will show all the action on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, as the massive boat is sunk to become the world's largest artificial reef, a new destination for divers.

CBS News Philadelphia will provide live streaming coverage of the SS United States' final journey. You can watch starting around 1 p.m. ET in the player above, or on the CBS Philadelphia YouTube channel. The sinking is set for 2 p.m. ET.

The historic ocean liner spent almost three decades docked on the Delaware River in Philadelphia and, for a time, was mired in legal battles.

Plans to turn the ship into a hotel or even a casino never materialized. And so the SS United States, which still holds an unbeaten record for the fastest transatlantic crossing, sat still.

Okaloosa County, Florida, purchased the ship for $10 million to add to its dozens of artificial reefs. The county is also planning a land-based museum documenting the ship's history, which will eventually include the bar from its smoking lounge.

Last year, tugboats pulled the ocean liner down the Delaware River — at low tide, for maximum clearance under the Walt Whitman Bridge — and into the Atlantic on a two-week journey down to a shipyard in Mobile, Alabama, for cleaning and remediation work.

The funnels on the SS United States are removed at a shipyard in Mobile, Alabama. Okaloosa County

The ship was also poked full of holes to allow air and water to flow quickly through during the sinking on Wednesday afternoon.

The sinking date was initially planned for Nov. 12, but was moved up one day due to concerns about inclement weather.

Find out more about the SS United States' deployment on TheSSUS.com.

This is a developing story and will be updated.