Sinking date of SS United States moved up due to weather

The sinking date of the SS United States has been moved up by one day due to the weather.

The 990-foot ship, which was docked in Philadelphia for decades, is set to become the world's largest artificial reef on Wednesday instead of Thursday, Okaloosa County, Florida, officials announced Monday night.

"Safety is always a top priority in Okaloosa County," Okaloosa County Board Chairman Trey Goodwin said in a statement. "There is simply no reason to take an unnecessary risk when adjusting the schedule will allow us to carry out this historic deployment safely and smoothly."

The deployment of the SS United States will begin at 1 p.m. CST. The ship will be deployed in the Gulf of Mexico about 22 nautical miles southwest of Destin-Fort Walton Beach.

"While the weather may have changed our plans, it has given this historic occasion an especially meaningful date," Goodwin said in a statement. "On Veterans Day, as we honor the men and women who served our nation, we will also honor the legacy of the SS United States, a magnificent ship that proudly bears the name of the country they so bravely defended."

The SS United States was docked in South Philadelphia for years before it started its journey last year to become the world's largest artificial reef.

The historic ocean liner made its maiden voyage in 1952 and broke the transatlantic speed record by crossing from New York to Europe in just three days. It still holds the record 70-plus years later. The SS United States carried movie stars, presidents, everyday travelers and even the Mona Lisa across high seas.

The ship has been undergoing remediation and preparation in Mobile, Alabama, since March 2025. People gathered along the Delaware River to say goodbye to the SS United States as it departed South Philly.