Sinking date announced for SS United States to become world's largest artificial reef

The SS United States finally has a sinking date to become the world's largest artificial reef.

The 990-foot ship, which was docked in Philadelphia for decades, will be deployed in the Gulf of Mexico about 22 nautical miles southwest of Destin-Fort Walton Beach on Nov. 12, according to an Okaloosa County, Florida, spokesperson.

A sendoff ceremony will be held for the SS United States on Nov. 11. The deployment date could change based on the weather.

"This will be a historic day for Destin-Fort Walton Beach and for a ship with such a historic story," Okaloosa County Board Chairman Trey Goodwin said in a statement. "Her story will continue to be told by thousands of people who visit her in tandem with the SS United States Conservancy's land-based museum."

Okaloosa County will host the send-off ceremony on Nov. 11, which will be open to the public. It will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center, with light refreshments.

FILE - The SS United States is towed down the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, from Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. Matt Rourke / AP

On Nov. 12, a live viewing party will be held at AJ's Seafood and Oyster Bar in Destin for the deployment. It starts at 9 a.m. Destin also plans to live stream the deployment.

The SS United States was docked in South Philadelphia for years before it started its journey last year to become the world's largest artificial reef.

The historic ocean liner made its maiden voyage in 1952 and broke the transatlantic speed record by crossing from New York to Europe in just three days. It still holds the record 70-plus years later. The SS United States carried movie stars, presidents, everyday travelers and even the Mona Lisa across high seas.

Okaloosa County

The ship has been undergoing remediation and preparation in Mobile, Alabama, since March 2025. People gathered along the Delaware River to say goodbye to the SS United States as it departed South Philly.

Before heading south, the fate of the SS United States hung in the balance as a dispute between the SS United States Conservancy and the owners of Philadelphia's Pier 82 played out in court.

Okaloosa County bought the ship in 2024 and plans to open an on-land museum dedicated to the history of the SS United States. The museum will be near the embarkation points for future diving tours of the ship, according to the SS United States Conservancy.