How one Philadelphia school is using AI to strengthen student learning, not replace teachers

As students head back to school, artificial intelligence is becoming a bigger part of the classroom.

At Springside Chestnut Hill Academy in Philadelphia, educators say AI isn't replacing teachers or human interaction. Instead, it's serving as a learning partner that helps students practice skills, think more critically and better understand the technology shaping their future.

One example can be found in the school's language department, where students use an AI-powered chatbot to practice conversations in French.

The chatbot responds in real time, asking follow-up questions that encourage students to expand on their answers.

"They like that they get this immediate feedback and follow-up questions to help them think through how they can answer a little more completely," one teacher said.

Teachers say the technology has been especially helpful for students who may be hesitant to speak in front of classmates.

One teacher recalled a student who felt more comfortable sharing personal details with the chatbot than in front of the entire class.

"She didn't want to share who she was going with … she didn't want to hurt other people," the teacher explained.

While AI is becoming more common in classrooms, school leaders stress that it is meant to enhance learning — not replace it.

"AI shouldn't replace the human interaction … the critical thinking students need to learn and grow," said Matt Norcini.

The school began exploring artificial intelligence about three years ago and has since expanded its curriculum to teach students not only how to use AI, but also how it works.

Scott Kirker, who teaches AI, coding and entrepreneurship, said understanding the technology behind AI is just as important as using it.

"If you want to build anything with AI, it needs a lot of good data," Kirker said.

During a classroom demonstration, Kirker showcased facial recognition software similar to the technology used to unlock smartphones, verify identities and enhance airport security.

When CBS Philadelphia reporter Wakisha Bailey tested the system, the software mistakenly identified her happy expression as "mad" — a reminder that artificial intelligence is only as accurate as the data it's trained on.

"This is going to be a fundamental part of our future," Kirker said.

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, educators at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy say their goal is to teach students how to use the technology responsibly while continuing to develop the critical thinking, communication and interpersonal skills that AI cannot replace.