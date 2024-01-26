Young SCH Academy entrepreneurs creating businesses to make world a better place

Springside Chestnut Hill Academy students acting on desire to make world better place

Springside Chestnut Hill Academy students acting on desire to make world better place

Springside Chestnut Hill Academy students acting on desire to make world better place

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A Philadelphia private school has a group of young entrepreneurs who want to make the world a better place. These young Springside Chestnut Hill Academy students believe opening a business is more than a paycheck.

Inside Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, one suite is designated as the Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership.

Junior Trey Angell is the owner of Tales Ink.

"Comics right now are a dying art form," Angell said.

He has spent the last five months developing his comic book.

"Our main character is Viking, who gets indoctrinated into the Viking clan at a young age and an evil skeleton guy comes along and kills all the Vikings," Angell said.

CBS News Philadelphia

That's just one of the many businesses launched from inside Edward Glassman's entrepreneurial class.

Glassman has been developing future leaders at SCH for the past 10 years.

"Even though we live in a world with a lot of challenges and problems, they can be that change they want to see and that change happens locally in their backyard," Glassman said.

Sophomore Judah Meyer runs the nonprofit Community Plate. His mission is to address food insecurity.

"By donating the access food from our cafeteria to a local homeless shelter," Meyer said. "We've donated 330 pounds of food that would've been thrown in the trash, but it's perfectly edible."

CBS News Philadelphia

Sophomore Ayana Goswami's nonprofit was born out of her circumstances.

"When I was younger, I went through pediatric cancer and I'm a survivor, " Goswami said.

Her business is called the Sweet Dream Project. She plans to go into the patients' rooms at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and brighten their hospital stays through art and playing games.

While most people go into businesses to make money, these students are more concerned with making a difference.