Widener University hosts first artificial intelligence summer camp for Philadelphia-area high school students

High school students in the Philadelphia area are getting a firsthand look at the technology shaping the future.

Widener University in Chester is hosting its inaugural artificial intelligence summer camp, a free two-day program designed to introduce students in grades 9 through 12 to the growing field of artificial intelligence.

About 30 students from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are taking part in the hands-on workshop, where they are learning how to use AI to build mobile apps and games.

Widener computer science professors are leading the camp, which began on Tuesday. They are teaching students about topics including machine learning, data science and AI ethics.

Students are also exploring how artificial intelligence is being used to solve problems and create new technology.

The program wraps up on Wednesday with additional AI lessons, a campus tour and a final roundup discussion.

Widener University said the camp is designed to help students "build valuable STEM skills, strengthen college applications, and meet other high school students who share an interest in technology and innovation."

The university said the goal is to give students a foundation in AI while encouraging them to explore future opportunities in technology-related fields.