Pennsylvania police department uses artificial intelligence-powered bodycams to translate dozens of languages

Law enforcement in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, is turning to artificial intelligence to break down language barriers in the field.

The East Lansdowne Police Department is now using body cameras that can translate conversations in real time, allowing officers to communicate more clearly with victims, witnesses and suspects who don't speak English.

For Huai Dong, who manages New Dollar Star & Plus, that kind of communication hasn't always been easy. After her store was burglarized, she struggled to answer officers' questions.

"It's hard to describe," Dong said. "Sometimes people come in here, stealing, you know, so police officer will ask me like what happened, what time that happened?" Dong said.

In the past, officers relied on translation apps, which sometimes slowed down conversations during critical moments.

Now, the department's body cameras act as built-in interpreters, capable of translating 50 languages instantly.

"I think every department should get these," East Lansdowne Police Officer Bhavin Patel said. "It's a great investment to have on the job."

Police said in the six months since rolling out the technology, it has helped officers gather critical information, solve cases and build trust within the community.

"It's been profound," East Lansdowne Police Chief James Cadden said. "It's a total game changer."

The program was funded through a $119,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, that covered the cameras, cloud storage and translation services.

Officials said the system can also pick up on nuance in conversations, something that can be harder to achieve with volunteer interpreters.

Dong said communication is easier now.

"Sometimes, if you can't speak English, they can transfer to Chinese or different languages," Dong said. "It's more convenient for everybody."

The department hopes to expand the technology even further, with the goal of making every officer fluent in the field.