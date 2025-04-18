Spring allergy season in Philadelphia described as "supercharged" due to high pollen counts, longer season

Spring allergy season to be supercharged due to higher pollen counts, extended allergy season

Spring allergy season in Philadelphia is off to an early start and is described as "supercharged" due to higher pollen counts and an extended allergy season.

Friday was a picture-perfect day in Fairmount Park for family photos

"It's sunny and nice, all the flowers are blooming, so it's a good day for it," said Skylar Nipps from Cherry Hill.

Nipps is all smiles with his family, but he's suffering from spring allergies

"It knocked me out pretty good, so if I touch my eyes at all, the pollen gets in there, and then my eyes get swollen up, start watering, my throat gets itchy. And I'm not a whole lot of help with the kids at that point," he said.

The early spring flowers and buds are out, and the pollen is high across the Philadelphia region.

"It feels like it's gotten worse and worse every year," he said.

Nipps is right. Research shows allergy season is getting longer, starting 20 days earlier and lasting 10 days longer than in the 1990s.

Scientists blame climate change for the longer and more intense allergy season, which is increasing the amount of pollen in the air by more than 20%.

"People that are really allergic need to stay indoors more than outdoors," said Dr. Alfred Johnson, an allergy specialist with Johnson Medical Associates. "If they're going to exercise, go to the gym, walk in the mall, don't go outdoors, and walk when the wind's up and blowing."

The winds this holiday weekend could send the pollen flying, spreading the misery for people with allergies.

"I have really itchy eyes. I have a runny nose, and in the middle of a conversation, I'll sneeze like six times. Really awkward," said Jamey Keefer, an allergy patient.

The tradeoff? At least the Philadelphia region will be able to enjoy the beauty of spring. For people suffering from allergies, doctors say medications you should already be taking can help control allergy symptoms.

Spring allergies in Philadelphia typically end around mid-June.