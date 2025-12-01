How mothers who lost loved ones to violence are turning pain into purpose this holiday season

While the holidays are often filled with laughter, lights and love, for many families – especially those who have lost loved ones to gun violence – this time of year can also bring deep sadness.

Every week, a small group of mothers gather to do something remarkable: they show up for one another.

They call it healing through service.

Each mother has faced the unimaginable — losing a child. Together, they find comfort in shared stories and strength in community.

"Andre Moore Jr., he was 26 years old when his life was taken," said one mother quietly.

"My son's name was Rashine. He was 43 when he was murdered," added another.

"Our stories may not be the same, but our pain is the same."

For more than two decades, Mothers In Charge has helped women rebuild their lives after tragedy. And this season, their focus is on spreading light to others, especially children who've experienced loss.

Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight and women who are part of Mothers In Charge CBS Philadelphia

Among the newest members is Yasmin Devlin Barnes, whose son William Jameel Devlin was shot and killed just over a year ago after breaking up a fight.

"Jameel was the life of the party. He loved family. Around the holidays he'd say, 'Mom, come get this.'"

Now, Yasmin channels her grief into giving — joining fellow mothers to collect and distribute toys for children who've lost someone they love.

"I've learned so much," she said smiling through tears. "I'm blessed because he left me with four grandchildren."

Leading the movement is Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight, who founded Mothers In Charge in 2003 after her son, Khaaliq Jaabar Johnson, was killed over a parking space dispute.

Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight, founder of Mothers In Charge CBS Philadelphia

"He was shot to death over something so senseless," she recalled. "Because of who he was, God spoke differently to me."

For nearly 22 years, Dr. Dorothy has made it her mission to help others heal — and this season, her focus is on children who are, as she calls them, "the forgotten mourners."

"They're in pain too," she said. "Especially children who've lost loved ones. We want them to feel seen, remembered, and cared for."

Inside the Mothers In Charge office, the spirit of the holidays is unmistakable, filled with hugs, laughter, and boxes of toys ready to be delivered to families across the region.

Mothers In Charge toy giveaway CBS Philadelphia

"We touch our own pain every day," Dr. Dorothy said. "But we work every single day to help the next mother who walks through the door. One day, we hope to be out of business."

Through their grief, these women have created something lasting — a reminder that even in heartbreak, hope and love can still shine bright.

CBS Philadelphia's Joy of Sharing campaign supports organizations like Mothers In Charge to bring comfort and joy to local families this holiday season.

You can join us in spreading the love by donating toys or contributing online at CBSPhiladelphia.com/JoyofSharing.