Excited fans rejoice as Savannah Bananas play at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

Philly is going bananas for the popular baseball team the Savannah Bananas.

Standing on their feet, fans took in the excitement as Citizens Bank Park played host to the popular exhibition baseball team known for their unique and entertaining style of play.

"It's electric, I mean, the way everybody came out, we're having a blast, the kids are just over the moon, they got autographs, what a night, what a night," said Sean Zaks, who was with his family.

Playing in front of some 45,000 fans, the Bananas took on the Texas Tailgaters, one of three other exhibition teams.

Corey Kennedy and her family were lucky to score last-minute tickets.

"We love baseball, but this is so much more than baseball; this is like for everybody. There's dancing and singing ... it doesn't matter your age, I feel like there's something for everybody," Kennedy said.

Fans also showed some love for the "Flyin' Hawaiian," giving him a standing ovation. Former Phillies World Series champ Shane Victorino suited up in yellow for one at-bat, and he reached first base.

"I got to play in some great cities; Boston was a great one, but nothing like Philadelphia. When this place gets going, it's a pretty exciting place," Victorino said.

The Bananas are in Philly as part of their ongoing Banana Ball World Tour.

The team has millions of followers on social media. They're famous for their blend of baseball, dancing, back flips and what the team calls "The Greatest Show in Sports."

"Just such a great environment, love the music, love the players, the energy, so this is our second time coming," said Alex Hammond.

For John Sperone, it was a surreal moment. He sat in the stands and watched his son, Joe Sperone, pitch in the sixth inning for the Tailgaters. The 23-year-old grew up in Broomall and always dreamed of playing in front of a sold-out stadium. It may not be the Phillies, but it's the next best thing.

"We've been to many Phillies games, Eagles games, Flyers games, Sixers games, but this is his dream to keep playing baseball, and we support his dream 100%," said John Sperone.

After the game, fans enjoyed a block party and got to meet some of the players.

The Bananas beat the Tailgaters 5-1. They will play again at the Bank on Sunday in front of another sold-out crowd.