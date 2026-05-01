Spirit Airlines uncertainty could disrupt plans for South Jersey travelers

It's been facing financial turbulence, and now Spirit Airlines may be grounding its planes for good, which could cause chaos for many travelers.

"I was really hoping something was going to save them and they were going to be able to pull through," Danielle Katzoff said.

Katzoff and her husband, Aaron, say they rely on Spirit for the convenience and reasonable fares.

The South Jersey couple travels from Atlantic City to Florida for work at least once a month. If Spirit goes under, it will cost the couple more dollars.

"I anticipate it's definitely going to impact us a few thousand dollars a year," Aaron Katzoff said. "Just even if they're comparable in rate, which I don't think they will be, much more commuting from airport to work to home."

Spirit filed for bankruptcy and reduced its fleet last year.

Jennifer Hawk is also a frequent flyer on Spirit, but is holding off on scheduling any future flights.

"'I would say we use Spirit probably anywhere from 5-10 times a year, and now I don't know," Hawk said.

The cost of jet fuel has taken off since the conflict with Iran began, and negotiations over a $500-million government aid package for the airline have stalled.

CBS News has reported Spirit's available cash on hand was expected to last only a matter of days.

President Trump was asked about a possible bailout on Friday before leaving the White House.

"I'd like to save the jobs, but we'll have an announcement sometime today. We gave them a final proposal," the President said.

The Director of the Atlantic City International Airport tells CBS News the airline makes up about 85% of its business, and if the airline ceases operations, hundreds of jobs would be impacted.

"Enormous in terms of jobs, the concessions, the ground handlers at the airport, obviously, they would lose their jobs," Tim Kroll, the Atlantic City Airport Director, said.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to Spirit Friday, and a company spokesperson declined to comment on ongoing discussions. We were told Spirit is operating as usual.