Spirit Airlines shutdown leaves South Jersey travelers scrambling: "Everything was cancelled"

Travelers across South Jersey were scrambling Tuesday after the sudden shutdown of Spirit Airlines, a major carrier at Atlantic City International Airport, leaving flights canceled and raising concerns about the region's tourism economy.

Check-in counters and baggage drop areas stood empty. Airport monitors displayed a message informing passengers that the airline had ceased global operations.

The abrupt change quickly rippled beyond the terminal.

"No business," Hassan Bouzine, a taxi driver who waited outside the airport for hours without a fare.

Bouzine says roughly 80% of his customers typically arrive on Spirit flights and worries the shutdown will have widespread effects.

"Riders, visitors of Atlantic City, businessmen, taxi drivers, even [rideshare] will be affected, so we are sad," he said.

Passengers were also caught off guard, rushing to find alternatives to flights.

"I woke up, everything was cancelled," Danielle Gentile said.

Gentile said she was able to rebook on Allegiant Air.

"I'm flying out of them today. And it was actually cheaper than Spirit," she said.

As one airline exits, another is stepping in: Breeze Airways will operate its inaugural flight out of Atlantic City – to Charleston, South Carolina – on Wednesday.

Tourism experts say that timing could help offset some of the disruption.

"To pick up some of that demand, both from the area and to the area," Brian Tyrrell, a professor of hospitality, tourism and event management at Stockton University, said.

Tyrrell added that Atlantic City's reliance on regional visitors may help soften the long-term impact.

"We're primarily a drive market, so that should cushion some of the blow," he said.

In the meantime, some airlines are offering deals to travelers affected by the shutdown as they work to rebook trips and adjust plans.