Spellbound Century bike event in NJ benefits multiple charities

MOUNT HOLLY, NJ (CBS) -- About 1,500 cyclists hit the road bright and early Saturday morning for the 9th annual Spellbound Century bike ride.

"I've been waiting for this about a year," said Kevin Keys of Gloucester Township.

Keys wanted to become part of the event this year after seeing the crowd riding through downtown Mount Holly last year.

We asked him what would be the biggest challenges of the ride this year.

"The heat, humidity, the weather," Keys said.

Organizers stocked the rest stops with water and set up cooling stations so riders can take a break from the heat.

The ride is expected to raise $73,000 for two local organizations.

"They'll be riding this year for Friends of the Burlington County Animal Shelter. And they're also going to be riding for the Society of Vincent DePaul, which is an organization that helps 250 families with food insecurity, 150 families with financial assistance," said event organizer Jorge Carmona.

Riders say they feel great about supporting charity and keeping in shape.

"I got into cycling about 2 years ago. Diabetes was kind of knocking at the door. I was prediabetic. My doctor told me I need to get more active, so I got into cycling," said Rodney Satterfield of Clementon.

Keys also spoke about the health benefits of cycling.

"Keep my heart healthy, keep my weight down. Try to live as long as I can."

Satterfield and Keys are both riding 100 miles for the event. Other riders chose the 20-mile, 45-mile or 65-mile options.

There's a big ceremony at the end at Spellbound Brewing.

"It's very chill, relaxed," brewery co-owner John Companick said. "Everybody has fun, comes back. We have pizza, beer, from Spellbound of course. And we have music and it's just a party at the end."