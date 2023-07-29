NEXT Weather: Another sweltering day with more storms coming

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday is the last day of this brutal heat wave we've been dealing with before some strong to severe storms relieve us of these high temperatures and humidity levels.

The mercury is getting up to the 90s but the feels-like temperatures will be as high as 105 in spots.

This is again a NEXT Weather Alert Day due to the heat and the afternoon storms.

CBS News Philadelphia

Our region is under a "slight" risk for severe storms, or level 2 on a five-point scale.

These storms could bring damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly some hail. The tornado threat is low, but can never be ruled out.

CBS News Philadelphia

There is a slight chance of pop-up showers or non-severe storms Sunday. It'll kick off a much more relaxing stretch of days with highs only in the 80s. Sounds great!

Help for Philadelphians dealing with heat

Philadelphia has issued a heat health emergency continuing until 8 p.m. Saturday.

The city's Heatline will be open between 8:30 a.m. and midnight. You can call it at 215-765-9040.

City Health Department nurses will be available to speak with callers about medical problems related to the heat. Callers can also get advice on coping with the heat.

Health tips for dealing with excessive heat

If you like to work out outdoors or go for a run, consider doing so early in the morning when it's cooler.

Health officials are also urging everyone to check in on elderly neighbors and family who may be especially sensitive to the heat.

How does this heat stack up? Philadelphia's hot weather history



The hottest day on record for the city was a staggering 106 degrees on Aug. 7, 1918. Since 1881, the city has experienced only 62 days where the temperature reached 100 or higher. The last time temps hit 100 degrees was on July 7, 2012, with a temperature of 101.

Last year's warmest day reached 99 degrees on July 24. So far, the temperature peaked at 95 degrees on both June 2 and July 13.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: High 95, Low 78

Sunday: High 82, Low 72

Monday: High 84, Low 64

Tuesday: High 83, Low 65

Wednesday: High 83, Low 69

Thursday: High 84, Low 67

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

