Family of Speedy Morris upset about name moving at St. Joseph's Prep's basketball court

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- William "Speedy" Morris is known as the greatest coach at St. Joseph's Prep, earning the most wins of any coach in Catholic League history.

Even with those credentials, their new basketball court renovation has moved his legendary name from the court to the sidelines.

The family says the name move caught them completely off guard. They say it defeats the purpose and honor in the first place and they want to know why.

"The love for him is just undeniable," said Keith Morris, the son of Speedy who reminisced about his cherished decades-long coaching career. "CYO, high school, Division I Women, Division I Men, then back to high school."

But what he valued the most, was his father's impact off the court and beyond basketball.

"More important than anything I think the lives he touched, the lives he changed, and the impact he made on countless men and women," Keith Morris said.

He was loved so much that back in 2020, St. Joe's Prep honored Speedy Morris inside the Kelly Fieldhouse by unveiling a sticker with his name on the court during his last season before retirement.

The Prep said it marked all that he had done in the Philadelphia basketball community and Morris says his father took pride in it.

"The Prep's motto is 'Men for and with others.' I can't think of a guy who was a man more for and with others than my father the 19 years he was there," Keith Morris said.

Now fast forward, The Prep's court was recently updated and Morris says his family was under the impression that his father's name would be permanently etched and painted in the same spot.

Instead, they say they found out it was moved off to the sideline.

"And that's why to have something like this happen the way it has is very, in our mind, disrespectful and some are saying a slap in the face and for what? We don't know why," Keith Morris said.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to St. Joe's Prep.

A spokesman said in part: "His name was permanently placed in the home coaching box ,where he stood for 19 years and where each coach who follows will walk in his footsteps. We feel this is an appropriate tribute for his work at the school, not only on the court but off as well as a member of our community. We are happy to pay tribute to his storied legacy."

"Quite frankly, coaches will walk over, the head coach of The Prep will walk over, towels, water bottles -- no one will ever see it," Keith Morris said.

Morris says his family is grateful for all of the support from former players, alumni and coaches and wishes the name could be moved back to where it was.