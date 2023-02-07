Girl struck by stray bullet among troubling Philadelphia trend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It happened again.

Another teenager was struck by a stray bullet inside a home in Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

This time, it was a 13-year-old girl.

The bullet struck the shoulder of that 13-year-old. Her parents say she's doing OK, but it will take time to heal. She is now the 15th child under 18 struck by gunfire in Philly so far this year.

Bullet holes riddled the window of a home after police say two gunmen fired 30 shots at a Southwest Philadelphia home.

Adriane Brown points to a bullet hole left in her wall, one of many that missed her as she ran for her life.

But one bullet hit Brown's 13-year-old great niece in her shoulder, breaking her arm.

"I was screaming," Brown said. "Once they told me my baby was hit, I was screaming."

The girl was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

"You're supposed to be safe in your house," Brown said.

She is now among a troubling trend.

Philadelphia police say the number of children 13 and under shot so far this year is four.

Last year, in the same time period, there was only one.

"Things like that shouldn't happen," Rasheed Dandridge said.

Dandridge, of The ECO Foundation, is working to make Philadelphia safer for kids.

Matt Petrillo: "What needs to change?"

Dandridge: "I definitely think we need to find a way to get illegal guns off the street. The violence needs to stop."

Petrillo: "If there's something you can say to those gunmen, what would you tell them?"

Brown: "I could have lost a niece last night. You need to value life. You need to value a person. We are somebody. It doesn't make no sense."

Police say the intended target was a 20-year-old man who used to date Brown's granddaughter.

He is cooperating with the police. At this time, no arrests have been made.