Girl, 13, injured after shots fired into SW Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenage girl was shot while visiting family in Southwest Philadelphia, police say. More than a dozen shots were fired at a home on the 2600 block of South 65th Street just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The child was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she is expected to be OK. Police say the teen is conscious. She's up, walking, and talking.

Police say things could have been worse given the amount of people inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The 13-year-old victim was shot in the shoulder and rushed to the hospital. She was visiting family at the time of the shooting.

Police say more than 30 shots were fired, 10 of those bullets went through the living room window. The 13-year-old was standing near the window when she was struck by a stray bullet.

Witnesses tell police they saw a man in his 20s running into the home.

Shortly after a dark-colored car pulled up to the home and two men began firing shots. Police say they believe the 20-year-old was the intended target.

"Inside the property was a total of 10 people, some of them were children 6-15 years of age," Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police say the child is recovering at CHOP. She's in stable condition.

As for the intended target, he's cooperating with police.