Southeastern Pennsylvania has a new area code
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Southeastern Pennsylvania has a new area code on Friday. The new area code, 8-3-5, joins 6-1-0 and 4-8-4.
The new digits will serve portions of suburban Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley.
The new area code is being activated earlier than planned.
Current customers keep their existing area codes, while 8-3-5 is only for new telephone lines.
