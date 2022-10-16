"Is it safe to walk?": Businesses say crime has prevented people from traveling to South Street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 40-year-old unarmed security officer is in critical condition after a shooting on South Street following a big festival. The shooting happened on Saturday just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of 7th and South Streets in Bella Vista.

Police tell CBS3 a woman who was a passenger on a three-wheeled motorcycle got into a fight with an employee of a South Street Fest vendor. The guard broke up the fight, and then the driver of the motorcycle then got involved.

"The operator of that vehicle then fired two shots, striking one of the security officers in the leg and in the stomach," Capt Anthony Ginaldi, of the Philadelphia Police Department, said.

At the time, vendors were still cleaning up following the festival, which had ended at 7 p.m.

Police say the altercation began when people on ATVs and motorcycles began removing street barricades.

"It was blocked off all over the place and it was crowded, so many people coming from all over the place," Mohamed Slama, of South Street Jewelry, said.

One neighbor that lives right across the street from the shooting says he saw multiple ATVs driving through the area following the incident.

"I heard them coming down here, but through my back window I could see them going down 7th Street heading north," John Basenfelder said.

Saturday's incident does not surprise store employees in the area.

"I feel sorry for what happened to the security guard, but it happens," Slama said. "Sometimes it happens."

For some, the recent crime, including the mass shooting on a weekend in June is impacting business on South Street.

"We used to get a bunch of customers," Astika Shrestaj, of Nepal-Tibet Handicrafts, said. "Now because of the crime the customers they don't come in that much. They call us, 'Is it safe to walk?'"

Police say there are no suspects in custody. CBS3 has been told they have video of much of the incident from police cameras in the area.

They're hoping that will lead to arrests.