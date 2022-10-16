Watch CBS News
Security officer shot by ATV driver on South Street: Philadelphia police

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A security officer is in critical condition after being shot in Bella Vista. Philadelphia police say the security officer, a 40-year-old man, was shot in the leg and stomach just before 11 pm. Saturday near the corner of 7th and South Streets.

Officials say a woman, who was a passenger in an open-air vehicle, got into a fight with an employee of a South Street vendor.

According to police, the victim was shot by the driver of that open-air vehicle after he and other security officers broke up the fight.

"They were separated by the security officers down here. Unarmed security officers were working this detail tonight. And as they were separated, that female got back into that open-air vehicle and the operator of that vehicle then fired two shots striking one of the security officers in the leg and in the stomach," Capt. Anthony Ginaldi said.

Police sources also refer to the open-air vehicle as an ATV.

There are currently no suspects in custody, according to officials. However, security video is being used for the ongoing investigation.

October 16, 2022

