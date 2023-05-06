South Street Fest kicking off in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philly's favorite block party is back! South Street Fest kicked off at 11 a.m. Saturday, and the weather couldn't be better.

It's going to be a beautiful day to spend outdoors.

No one does a block party quite like Philly. And on South Street street there's a little bit of something for everyone.

South Street Fest is a GO! Stop by and enjoy international foods, specialty drinks, and shop around a bit! We're here till 7pm! See you soon. 🎉 #SouthStreetFest #SouthStreetPhilly pic.twitter.com/LLSKx7CL5Y — South Street Philadelphia (@southstreetphl) May 6, 2023

The festival is along South Street from 2nd Street to 8th Street.

There will be plenty of screens displaying the Kentucky Derby which is set for this evening.

On 8th Street one of the German beer halls will have traditional dancing and facepainting. And new this year they're having a South Street artist row.

Over 20 artists will be out here sharing their craft with anyone who comes down here. They're focusing on woman artists and people of color.

This is the second South Street Festival held since a shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year's festival was held in October.

"Last October was incredible," said Dana Feinberg of the South Street Headhouse District. "Because it was sort of the breakout year for South Street Fest. We had to postpone it three times, and then on the day that it rolled, it was spectacular. That gave us an indication that this is where the fun needs to be, right on South Street."

There is a stage on the east end of the festival by The Twisted Tail - there will be music all day.

The event goes until 7 p.m. tonight.

If you're coming into city from the suburbs, getting around might be a little tricky.

Not only is this festival happening, but also Walnut Street is shut down for the Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival that one goes from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.