South Street Fest returns for first time since pandemic and multiple weather delays

PHILADELPHI (CBS) -- South Street Fest brought large crowds of people to shop, eat and enjoy some live music on Saturday for the first time since the pandemic and multiple weather delays.

The long wait and nice weather brought 30 to 40,000 people to South Street.

"We had a rain day in May and then we had a rain day a couple weeks ago because of the hurricane, so third time is the charm and it's absolutely beautiful today," Mike Harris, the executive director of the South Street District, said.

From 2nd to 8th Streets, live music was on every block.

Vendors like Desiree Spencer were hoping to catch the eye of new customers. She was selling all-natural skin products.

"A lot of nice people come in," Spencer said. "We get into conversations, and I give away product. They buy things. It's just a really feel-good time when we're here so I love doing the event."

Just a few blocks down from Desiree's tent, skateboarding ramps were keeping kids busy while the adults were focusing more on the refreshments.

"Starting off with a cold one, so vibes are good right now," Joseph Jun, a Philly resident said.

"Looks like the beer garden is the most fun," Richard Glazer, who also lives in Philly, said.

Regardless of the uphill battle to put this year's festival on, people said it was well worth the wait.