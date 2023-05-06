Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Mostly sunny, warm and pleasant

By Tammie Souza

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Mostly dry and sunny weekend
NEXT Weather: Mostly dry and sunny weekend 03:58

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The nice weather we've been waiting for all week is finally here.

No rain is in sight until Sunday night, so enjoy this stretch of dry, sunny and warm weather.

If you're going to the Phillies game tonight, temperatures look to be in the high 60s around first pitch, and into the high 50s by the end of the game.

Clouds filter in Sunday afternoon ahead of the next storm.

Then, showers develop Sunday night and clear the area by Monday morning.

Tuesday is our umbrella alert day this week with scattered showers through the day.

Skies begin to clear Wednesday and the remainder of the week is dry.

Temperatures run above normal much of the week with a dip on Tuesday and pushing 80 by Friday.

It looks like this Mother's Day weekend might be wet. We'll be keeping an eye on storms as next weekend approaches.

First published on May 6, 2023 / 11:27 AM

