Woman found dead in South Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood, police say

A woman was found dead on the patio of a home in South Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood on Sunday night, police said.

Police said a homeowner found the woman lying face down and unresponsive on their patio on the 1800 block of South 22nd Street just after 6:30 p.m.

Police said the woman, who police believe was in her 30s, was "partially dressed." She was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Police said there appears to be no visible trauma and no drug paraphernalia at the scene. The woman's body will be taken to the medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death, according to police.