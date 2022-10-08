Watch CBS News
South Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 women injured: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two women were shot in South Philadelphia on Saturday evening, police said. The shooting happened on the 1600 block of South Taney Street around 5:15 p.m.

An 18-year-old woman was shot twice in her right ankle, according to police. The second victim, a 21-year-old woman, was shot once in her right thigh. 

Both were placed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police said. 

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, according to police. 

